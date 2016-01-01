Dr. Preston Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Preston Harrison, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, St. Vincent's East and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Preston E. Harrison, JR MD1301 Doctors Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-3787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- St. Vincent's East
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Preston Harrison, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1184652141
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.