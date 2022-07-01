Overview

Dr. Preston Givens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn, Memphis, Coll Of Med, Memphis Tn and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Givens works at MIDSOUTH FAMILY MEDICINE in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.