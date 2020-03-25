See All Transplant Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Preston Foster, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preston Foster, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-8531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Liver Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Treatment frequency



Adenoma Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Microwave Treatment of Prostate Chevron Icon
Nanoknife Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Polycystic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr Foster & Dr Palma back 10 years ago coming up this October did a liver Trans Plant on my wife and shes doing very well today thanks to these exceptional Surgeons. Although Dr Palma has departed they are both the best in Liver Transplant here in San Antonio, Texas. Thank you for her life from the both of us.
    George R & Yong Tanner — Mar 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Preston Foster, MD
    About Dr. Preston Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326005232
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preston Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

