Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preston Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Preston Douglas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Portsmouth, RI.
Dr. Douglas works at
Locations
Lifespan Physican Group77 Turnpike Ave, Portsmouth, RI 02871 Directions (401) 845-3800
Newport Hospital11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (844) 222-2881
- 3 19 Friendship St Ste 150160, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 845-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Douglas is so phenomenal! He is thorough, kind, listens, and is top notch in his field! He returns messages on the Portal system, quickly and is responsive; always trying to help his patient, as best as he can. I am beyond grateful to have found such a wonderful Neurology Dr. in the area! He is far better than most other Dr's and practioners in his field, and beyond ... Thank you Dr.Douglas! He has a wonderful bed-side, patient manner, as well..
About Dr. Preston Douglas, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1821416637
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.