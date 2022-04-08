See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Portsmouth, RI
Dr. Preston Douglas, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Preston Douglas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Portsmouth, RI. 

Dr. Douglas works at Aquidneck Medical Associates in Portsmouth, RI with other offices in Newport, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lifespan Physican Group
    77 Turnpike Ave, Portsmouth, RI 02871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 845-3800
    Newport Hospital
    11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 222-2881
    19 Friendship St Ste 150160, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 845-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr.Douglas is so phenomenal! He is thorough, kind, listens, and is top notch in his field! He returns messages on the Portal system, quickly and is responsive; always trying to help his patient, as best as he can. I am beyond grateful to have found such a wonderful Neurology Dr. in the area! He is far better than most other Dr's and practioners in his field, and beyond ... Thank you Dr.Douglas! He has a wonderful bed-side, patient manner, as well..
    Rose Santos — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Preston Douglas, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1821416637
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

