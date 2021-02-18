Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaperriere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD
Overview
Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Preston C. Delaperriere, M.D. - Pain Institute of Georgia3356 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 476-9642
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Delaperriere in 2016 when I lived in Hawkinsville, Ga. I have to say that he was the best when it came to listening, tests and procedures ... He even called me after I moved to tell me of an office in North West Ga. He goes above and beyond for his patients ... He's the best ...
About Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699756361
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delaperriere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaperriere accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaperriere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaperriere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaperriere.
