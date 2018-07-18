Dr. Preston Conger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Conger, MD
Dr. Preston Conger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr Conger is absolutely true to his trade..he has a sincere concern for his patients. .and he shows it by taking the time to call you and talk to you personally. .that means alot to me..that he took the time out of his busy day..to show he actually cares about me as a person. .not just a patient. .Thank you Dr Congers for all you do..Good .bad or indifferent you are truly my angel..
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Dr. Conger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conger.
