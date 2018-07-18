See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Preston Conger, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Preston Conger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Conger works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Congenital Heart Defects
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Congenital Heart Defects

Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Preston Conger, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1033208400
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Emory University School of Medicine
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Preston Conger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Conger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Conger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Conger works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Conger’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

