Dr. Preston Bandy, MD
Overview
Dr. Preston Bandy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
Levi Hospital300 Prospect Ave, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 622-3574
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bandy and Nurse Donna are very efficient and very professional, addressing the illness of RA primarily. Dr. is up to date on current findings with the disease and medications and therapies available. I was a patient of St.Vincent for many years, and now have gone to this physician and am very satisfied. I'm assured of what is going on with my health. He is a good doctor, some people don't like him cause they think he is not friendly. I just believe he is very serious about what he does.
About Dr. Preston Bandy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandy has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
