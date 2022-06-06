Overview

Dr. Clay Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Frisco.



Dr. Alexander works at Total Women's Care of North Texas in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.