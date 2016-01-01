Dr. Pressley Warrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pressley Warrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pressley Warrick, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Warrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sumter Psychiatry Associates PA560 Constitution Dr, Sumter, SC 29154 Directions (803) 905-5650
- 2 696 Bultman Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 848-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warrick?
About Dr. Pressley Warrick, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1225238918
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warrick works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Warrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.