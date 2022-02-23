Overview

Dr. Prerak Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Patient Focused Pathology in Lawrence, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA, Salem, NH and Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.