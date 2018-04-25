Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vindhya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vindhya works at
Locations
Prema L Vindhya, MD2101 N Midland Dr Ste 9, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 699-0255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Vindyha. I have been a friend of hers for almost 30 years and a patient of hers for most of that time as well. She is a wonderful, caring doctor who takes the time to listen to my needs and concerns and handles things in a very efficient and professional manner. I highly recommend her to anyone in need of a dermatologist.
About Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1952355166
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vindhya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vindhya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vindhya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vindhya works at
Dr. Vindhya has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vindhya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vindhya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vindhya.
