Dr. Premala Raja, MD
Overview
Dr. Premala Raja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from Madras Medical College - India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Raja & Raja, MD, PA900 E Pine St Ste, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 274-4182
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor explained everything and is very patient.
About Dr. Premala Raja, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center - New Jersey
- Madras Medical College - India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.