Dr. Prema Modak, MD
Overview
Dr. Prema Modak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Modak works at
Locations
Maryland Eye Institute6 Montgomery Village Ave Ste 103, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 840-2208Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 3:00pm
Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 349-2191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to the office early, My appointment was at 1 PM , it took 30 minutes to fill out the proper papers and waited another 45 minutes to see Dr. Modak. Finally a technician called my name and told me regular eye doctor can see you not an ophtolmologest. Dr. Modak is not available. I found this a very bad business wasting patients time not informing me early. I asked them to destroy all my info and left the thoffice. I’ll think is a good idea That I put the same information on yelp
About Dr. Prema Modak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Indian, Spanish and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Stevens Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modak works at
Dr. Modak has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modak speaks Indian, Spanish and Tamil.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Modak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.