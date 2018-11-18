Dr. Kothandaraman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prema Kothandaraman, MD
Overview
Dr. Prema Kothandaraman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Madras Chingleput Med College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kothandaraman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Obgyn Place A Medical Corp.622 W Duarte Rd Ste 305, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 358-1970
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kothandaraman?
Great service and terrific office staff
About Dr. Prema Kothandaraman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1073556064
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- Yale Mc
- University Of Madras Chingleput Med College
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothandaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothandaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothandaraman works at
Dr. Kothandaraman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kothandaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kothandaraman speaks Spanish and Tamil.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothandaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothandaraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothandaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothandaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.