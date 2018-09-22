Overview

Dr. Prem Tambar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Medina Memorial Hospital, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tambar works at Prem Krishan Tambar MD in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.