Dr. Prem Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- MO
- Independence
- Dr. Prem Samuel, MD
Dr. Prem Samuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Samuel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Madras Medical College/Madras University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Samuel works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 225, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 610-8265
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Segmentectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
2008 he removed my right lung, he saved my Life.
About Dr. Prem Samuel, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, French and Tamil
- 1043266380
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital|SUNY Hlth Scis|SUNY Hlth Scis
- Madras Medical College/Madras University
- Thoracic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks French and Tamil.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.