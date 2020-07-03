Dr. Prem Sahasranam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahasranam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Sahasranam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Sahasranam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sahasranam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
My Diabetes Tutor Inc.515 W Grangeville Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (208) 944-4306
-
2
Central Valley General Hospital1025 N Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahasranam?
Over the last ten years Dr. has been instrumental in helping me deal with type 2 diabetes. I trust him with my life. He is a brilliant doctor.
About Dr. Prem Sahasranam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1720270820
Education & Certifications
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahasranam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahasranam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahasranam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahasranam works at
Dr. Sahasranam has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahasranam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahasranam speaks Malayalam.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahasranam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahasranam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahasranam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahasranam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.