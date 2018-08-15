Dr. Parmar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prem Parmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Prem Parmar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Parmar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharper Vision P.A.23351 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste A275, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (913) 351-3005
-
2
Advanced Medical Dme712 1st Ter, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 351-3005
-
3
Kansas Occupational Medicine Services16801 W 116th St, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 351-3005
-
4
Primary Care North Kansas City LLC5861 NW 72nd St, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (913) 351-3005
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parmar?
Finding the right surgeon takes alot of research. When I met Dr. Prem Parmar, I knew he was God sent. He answered all my questions, and he gave me enough information on the type of surgery he would perform noon my left thst left me feeling very comfortable. Later to find out 9 years later my son would have the exact Arthroscopic Knee Surgery on his left knee as well. If you need a very good surgeon choose Dr. Parmar he can fix what is broken. I give him 10+ stars. He deserve it.
About Dr. Prem Parmar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1699747949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmar works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.