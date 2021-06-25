Overview

Dr. Prem Parihar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Parihar works at Premier Neurology in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.