Dr. Prem Menon, MD
Overview
Dr. Prem Menon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Fell Lsu Med School
Dr. Menon works at
Locations
Prem. Menon MD A Medical Corp.5217 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-6931
Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness - Baton Rouge10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5272Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prem Menon is one of the very best physicians I have ever seen. He is extremely thorough and very intelligent. It’s very obvious that he is extremely dedicated to his profession and to his parents. He is also very caring and reassuring....I highly recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Prem Menon, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fell Lsu Med School
- Calicut Med College Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
