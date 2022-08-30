Dr. Prem Mathai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Mathai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Mathai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mathai works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Atrium Medical Center200 Medical Center Dr Ste 325, Middletown, OH 45005 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathai?
The down side of the visit was waiting for about 45 minutes for the doctor.
About Dr. Prem Mathai, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518192780
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathai works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathai.
