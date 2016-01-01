Dr. Prem Manchanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manchanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Manchanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Manchanda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Manchanda works at
Locations
-
1
Inova General Internal Medicine Group - Ballston3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 200, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 525-8863
-
2
Virginia Health Center, LLC513 W Broad St Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 940-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manchanda?
About Dr. Prem Manchanda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1063578060
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manchanda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manchanda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manchanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchanda works at
Dr. Manchanda speaks Hindi.
Dr. Manchanda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.