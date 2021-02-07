Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Prem Kumar MD510 N Main St, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-3534
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal and attentive Cardiologist. Dr. Kumar takes the time to listen and treat the whole patient. He practices with kindness and adds humor when possible to lighten the mood. He is a great educator and provider. My entire family sees him.
About Dr. Prem Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1962571299
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
