Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kittusamy works at
Locations
Las Vegas Metabolic & Hormonal Medicine401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 254-5004
Ng Family Healthcare7660 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 112, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 489-9000
- 3 7241 W Sahara Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 489-9000
Heart and Vascular Specialists8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 853-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just an outstanding doctor. Very patient, very professional, take time to ensure you understand tests, procedure, process and everything. Follow up on when needed. Office is neat, clean inviting. Has outstanding staff especially Danielle, Kriz and Gabby. They makes you feel valued and appreciated.
About Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1568478840
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kittusamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kittusamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kittusamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kittusamy works at
Dr. Kittusamy has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittusamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittusamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittusamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittusamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittusamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.