Dr. Prem Goel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.



Dr. Goel works at Kelvin A. Barry, DPM in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.