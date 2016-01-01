Dr. Prem Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Goel, MD
Overview
Dr. Prem Goel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.
Dr. Goel works at
Locations
Apollo Medical PC1340 ROCKAWAY PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 642-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prem Goel, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hosp
- Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goel speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.