Dr. Prem Chatpar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatpar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Chatpar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Chatpar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Chatpar works at
Locations
-
1
PRINE Rheumatology - Plainview524 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-3988Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
PRINE Rheumatology - Garden City877 Stewart Ave Ste 16, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 745-0202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatpar?
My husband has been a Long standing patient of Dr Prem Chatpar. Without these last 35 years seeing Dr Chatpar, I do not think my husband would be Alive today. He even came to North Shore Hospital on aSaturday to check on him with a non-related issue but was sure to get the ball rolling.on his care! (left his young daughter on an outing) to get to the hospital! His care is truly unprecedented. His staff is kind and very welcoming in both offices. I cannot say enough about the time and caring he gives us. We are truly blessed to have found him so many years ago. I would highly recommend him to Anyone with a Rheumatology issue.You will be lucky to have him!!
About Dr. Prem Chatpar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093755050
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- SUNY-Stony Brook U Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- New York University, Washington Square College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatpar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatpar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatpar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatpar works at
Dr. Chatpar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatpar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chatpar speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatpar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatpar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatpar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatpar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.