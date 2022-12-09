See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. 

Dr. Nagar works at Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Oviedo in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Oviedo
    8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 260, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Orlando
    235 E Princeton St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164817185
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nagar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nagar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

