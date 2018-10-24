Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD
Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine.
Locations
Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 593-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raghu is very nice and knowledgeable. She is the best endocrinologist I have met. Her administrative staff, the ladies that answer the phone and greet you (well they don't greet you) when you come into the office, on the other hand, are no match or reflection of her. Their admin staff needs to be trained to better represent Dr. Raghu's kindness and professionalism. Appears as if the admin staff act as if they did not want to be there and do not have the patients confort as a priority.?
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558520015
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
Dr. Raghu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghu.
