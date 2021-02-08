See All Ophthalmologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in Durham, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Associates
    2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-3771
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Duke Eye Center At Page Road
    4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 100, Durham, NC 27703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 660-5071
  3. 3
    Eye Care Associates
    2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 391-7224
  4. 4
    Eye Care Associates
    110 Capcom Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 391-7224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2021
    Dr. Gupta is an excellent physician who has treated my dry eye syndrome and provided routine eye care for several years. Over a number of years, I had 4 different ophthalmologists try to address my dry eye syndrome. Not until I starting seeing Dr. Gupta did I receive successful treatment. She also performed cataract surgery on both eyes, which was very successful with no complications. Dr. Gupta combines professionalism with a caring spirit
    Roy — Feb 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023285988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
