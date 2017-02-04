Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preeti Vemuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preeti Vemuri, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Vemuri works at
Mercy Mchenry Pediatrics3922 MERCY DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-4499
Mercy Barrington500 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-3000
Primary Office390 E Congress Pkwy Ste M, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-0850
Mathers Recovery LLC101 Towne Centre Ln, Fox Lake, IL 60020 Directions (815) 444-9999
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to dr vemuri from my PCP and am so glad I was. I have been diagnosed with EOE which is a GI problem that flares up because allergies. It is very scary because I never know when I will have a flare up and am in severe pain when I do. Dr vemuri listened intently and was very knowledgeable about my disease and jumped on the case. She returns your calls and expresses a genuine interest in what concerns you. She is absolutely amazing and I am thankful to have her as my doctor!!
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1548318488
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
