Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 205, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-1800
    Doctors Hospital of Manteca
    1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 824-2202
    George C. Scott MD
    1191 E Yosemite Ave Ste C, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 824-2202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Uterine Fibroids
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Hysteroscopy
Uterine Fibroids
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659326775
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srivatsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srivatsa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivatsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivatsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivatsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

