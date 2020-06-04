Overview

Dr. Preeti Shetkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Med Coll and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Shetkar works at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.