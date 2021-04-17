Dr. Preeti Panchang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Panchang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preeti Panchang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 649-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Page Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Pangchang, Is a brilliant doctor. She is caring and takes time with her patients. She will change your life for the better by her expertise in her field. Don’t hesitate one moment to go to her. I can attest that out if all the doctors I’ve been to she surpasses them all.
About Dr. Preeti Panchang, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932441797
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Panchang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchang has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchang.
