Overview

Dr. Preeti Panchang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Panchang works at Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.