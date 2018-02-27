Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarkatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Nagarkatte works at
Locations
National Center for Integrative Medicine3100 Theodore St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-5550
- 2 1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 415, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 717-8750
Silver Cross Renal Center West1051 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-3275
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
To the most well deserved doctor I have ever known (after working in heathcare 20 plus years myself), to receive "Doctor Of The Year 2018" at Presence St. Joesph Medical Center in Joliet IL. Truly feel blessed to have her in my life and guide me through my past 8 years with my kidney transplant.... Thank you for taking care of me and our family with PKD. Mom is smiling from Heaven above with such joy that you are being so honored, she also loved you and trusted you more than you'll ever know.
About Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841308335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
