Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Nagarkatte works at National Center for Integrative Medicine in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Center for Integrative Medicine
    3100 Theodore St, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-5550
  2. 2
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 415, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8750
  3. 3
    Silver Cross Renal Center West
    1051 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 725-3275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2018
    To the most well deserved doctor I have ever known (after working in heathcare 20 plus years myself), to receive "Doctor Of The Year 2018" at Presence St. Joesph Medical Center in Joliet IL. Truly feel blessed to have her in my life and guide me through my past 8 years with my kidney transplant.... Thank you for taking care of me and our family with PKD. Mom is smiling from Heaven above with such joy that you are being so honored, she also loved you and trusted you more than you'll ever know.
    Elaine Keyser in Shorewood — Feb 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD
    About Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841308335
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarkatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagarkatte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagarkatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagarkatte has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagarkatte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarkatte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarkatte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarkatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarkatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

