Overview

Dr. Preeti Nagarkatte, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Nagarkatte works at National Center for Integrative Medicine in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.