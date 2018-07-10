See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mason, OH
Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Ghatora works at Mercy Health Endo Cholesterol & Diabetes Deerfield in Mason, OH with other offices in Oroville, CA, Cincinnati, OH and Marysville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health Endo Cholesterol & Diabetes Deerfield
    5075 Parkway Dr Ste 101, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-6898
  2. 2
    Oroville Hospital
    2767 Olive Hwy, Oroville, CA 95966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 532-8443
  3. 3
    Mercy Health- Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Rookwood
    4101 Edwards Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 924-8536
  4. 4
    Mercy Health Kenwood Gynecology
    4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 102, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 418-5700
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Oroville Hospital
    2809 Olive Hwy Ste 320, Oroville, CA 95966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 532-8636
  6. 6
    Rideout Hospital Pathology
    726 4th St, Marysville, CA 95901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 749-4300
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2018
    I absolutely love Dr. Ghatora. She is very kind and takes the time to explain things to me in detail if I have concerns or questions. I would highly recommend her to all of my family and friends and trust her completely.
    TP in Hamilton — Jul 10, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD
    About Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376700963
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghatora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghatora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghatora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghatora has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghatora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghatora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghatora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghatora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghatora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

