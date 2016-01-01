Dr. Preeti Dube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Dube, MD
Overview
Dr. Preeti Dube, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Dube works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jencare Neighborhood Medical Shockoe Bottom1712 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (804) 453-9689
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dube?
About Dr. Preeti Dube, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376709980
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dube has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dube works at
Dr. Dube has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.