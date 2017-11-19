Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Locations
Inland Empire Medical Network Inc.790 E Bonita Ave Fl 2, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 447-8585
Inland Valley Hematology Oncology Associates1910 Royalty Dr, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7205Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7205
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
ONE OF THE BEST TELLS YOU LIKE IT IS AND TREATS YOU LIKE FAMILY ALWAYS MAKING SURE I HAD THE BEST OF CARE LOVE DR.CHAUDURY!!!
About Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255597456
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
