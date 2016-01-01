Dr. Preeti Attavar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attavar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Attavar, MD
Dr. Preeti Attavar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 367-4500
- 2 1900 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 367-4500
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Attavar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attavar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attavar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attavar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attavar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Attavar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attavar.
