Overview

Dr. Preeti Attavar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Attavar works at Hospital Inpatient Phys Svs in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.