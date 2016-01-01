Overview

Dr. Preeti Agrawal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Agrawal works at Primary One Health in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.