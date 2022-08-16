Overview

Dr. Preethi Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Upmc Muncy.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.