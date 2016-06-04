Overview

Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Sridhar works at Endocrinologists Physicians Grp in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.