Dr. Preethi Ramachandran, MD
Overview
Dr. Preethi Ramachandran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospitals - Chennai India and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Locations
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (205) 307-9313Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Belton Regional Medical Center17065 S 71 Hwy, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 348-1900
Golden Valley Memorial Hospital1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (660) 890-7266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
Midamerica Cancer Care - South KC1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 601-3990
Midwest Neuroscience Institute510 Foster Ln Ste 101, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (660) 362-6002
Cass Regional Medical Center2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 887-0331Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Preethi Ramachandran, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1366828899
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital
- Case Western University - Metrohealth Medical Center
- Mersey Deanery Hospital - United Kingdom
- Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospitals - Chennai India
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
