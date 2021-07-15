Overview

Dr. Preethi Rajan, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Rajan works at Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.