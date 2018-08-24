See All Neurologists in Douglasville, GA
Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD

Neurology
3 (17)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Natarajan works at Center For Spine Intervention in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Austell, GA and Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Douglas Neurology Associates PC
    4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 140, Douglasville, GA 30135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 838-2180
    Douglas Neurology Associates
    2615 E West Connector Ste 122, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 838-2180
    Primary Care Cartersville
    148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 120, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 838-2180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Difficulty With Walking

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 24, 2018
    She is the sweetest doctor I have ever gone to and she cares so much about her patients I would recommend her to family and friends I’ve been seeing for years for back pain and she has helped me so much with flare ups
    Brenda Bell in Dallas , GA — Aug 24, 2018
    About Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1760405146
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Calicut Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

