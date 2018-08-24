Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Douglas Neurology Associates PC4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 140, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (678) 838-2180
Douglas Neurology Associates2615 E West Connector Ste 122, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (678) 838-2180
Primary Care Cartersville148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 120, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 838-2180
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the sweetest doctor I have ever gone to and she cares so much about her patients I would recommend her to family and friends I’ve been seeing for years for back pain and she has helped me so much with flare ups
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1760405146
- Southern Illinois University
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Calicut Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Natarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Natarajan speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.
