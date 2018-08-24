Overview

Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Natarajan works at Center For Spine Intervention in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Austell, GA and Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.