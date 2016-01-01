Overview

Dr. Preethi Murty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Harrison Community Hospital.



Dr. Murty works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

