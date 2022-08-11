See All Rheumatologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Dr. Kurakula works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Via Christi Clinic
    3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 667-4827
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Arthritis

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr K was very generous with her time and explanation of my symptoms and possible diagnosis! I was well pleased and would HIGHLY recommend her!
    Melanie Terhune — Aug 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD
    About Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598942328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurakula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurakula works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Kurakula’s profile.

    Dr. Kurakula has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurakula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurakula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurakula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurakula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurakula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

