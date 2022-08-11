Overview

Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Kurakula works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.