Dr. Preethi Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Preethi Krishnan, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University
Dr. Krishnan works at
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants, PC229 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8999Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful the best in a long time of Doctors
About Dr. Preethi Krishnan, MD
- Allergy
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1790904134
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
