Dr. Preetham Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Preetham Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Locations
1
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
2
St. Thomas More Hospital1338 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 285-2646
3
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 776-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Preetham Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053576058
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
