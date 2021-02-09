Dr. Preetham Jetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preetham Jetty, MD
Overview
Dr. Preetham Jetty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy and Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Jetty works at
Locations
-
1
Preetham Jetty, MD3025 N Oakwood Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 298-4660
-
2
Preetham Jetty, MD1331 S A St, Elwood, IN 46036 Directions (765) 298-4422
-
3
Preetham Jetty, MD1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 105A, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jetty?
He is great. He took care of my mom, dad, brother and me. I'm so confident in his ability I would not hesitate to send anybody I know.
About Dr. Preetham Jetty, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962469510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jetty works at
Dr. Jetty has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.