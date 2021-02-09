Overview

Dr. Preetham Jetty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Jetty works at Preetham Jetty, MD in Muncie, IN with other offices in Elwood, IN and Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.