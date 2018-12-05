Dr. Preetha Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preetha Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Preetha Ali, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Hospital Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5000ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Overlake Clinics - Colon & Rectal1135 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 646-7400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Gallagher Basset
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Preferred Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Highly Recommend Dr. Preetha Ali. If you have a history or something going on with your Rectal/Colon related, don’t go to Gastro and waste time. I consulted on 12/4/18 for my wife, she is an expert & knowledgeable, spends time on past history, examines current state, explains all the questions & knocks off unnecessary thoughts & assumptions, insists on food behaviors that helps to maintain good colon and rectal health. Printed information for reference specific to the case, that’s very helpful.
About Dr. Preetha Ali, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1346404902
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- Stamford Hosp Columbia U
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish and Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.